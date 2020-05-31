Rachel McArtor
Has been named Property Manager of One Warren Place and Two Warren Place, comprised of 470,025 square feet and 489,903 square feet, respectively. In addition to overseeing the day-to-day management and operations of the property, McArtor is responsible for proactively and positively responding to tenant’s concerns and maximizing the investment objectives of the owners and investors. She oversees the team of six employees, including the administrative, engineering, janitorial and day porters that help run the two office towers. Before joining the Warren Place team, McArtor was Manager, Real Estate Portfolio at Medxcel Facilities, a subsidiary of Ascension Health. Her responsibilities included performing leasing, property management, facilities management, budgeting, operations and construction services for a 400-plus lease portfolio.Her career includes positions with Arvest Bank, Capital Investor’s Realty and Cintas Corporation, among others. Rachel has a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Oklahoma Christian.