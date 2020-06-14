Enovation Controls, a global electronic control and display manufacturer, welcomes Dansell Winslett as Sr. Software Engineer, Cameron Lipich as Mechanical Engineer, Matthew George as Manufacturing Engineer, and Phillip Ware as Electrical Engineer.
Manufacturing: Cameron Lipich, Dansell Winslett, Matthew George, Phillip Ware, Enovation Controls
Most Popular
-
Michael Overall: Downtown Tulsa's huge mistake most people haven't noticed, as identified by national expert
-
Watch Now: Tulsa police release video of officers handcuffing black teens for jaywalking; Internal investigation under way
-
President Trump coming to Tulsa for a rally as he returns to the campaign trail
-
COVID-19: Newly reported cases in Tulsa County surge to highest level yet
-
Trump campaign manager says 300,000 seeking tickets to BOK Center rally, second event considered
promotion
From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish.
Latest Local Offers
Mailboxes, Split Walls, TuckPointing, Reface Brick, Fire Places, Mudcaps, etc. Free Est., 38yrs, Tulsa/BA and surrounding areas.
Insured, Free Estimates, Senior, Military & Neighborhood Discounts Available. Coweta, BA, Tulsa & Bixby. 918-406-2145
FREE ESTIMATES Removal, Trim, Landscape. Licensed/Insured/Bonded. Vet & Sr. discount. 918-810-3499