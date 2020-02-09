Kirk Turner

Kirk Turner

 David McNeese

The board of directors of McAfee & Taft, Oklahoma’s largest law firm, has named veteran Tulsa attorney Kirk Turner as leader of the firm’s Labor & Employment Group. For more than 30 years, Turner has represented companies and management exclusively in all aspects of labor and employment law, with a specific emphasis on litigation before federal and state courts, regulatory and administrative agencies, and in arbitration matters. He is also a frequent speaker and trainer on leadership and workplace topics and has served in leadership positions for a significant number of professional industry groups, including the Tulsa Area Human Resources Association (TAHRA), Tulsa Equal Employment Opportunity Coordinators’ Association, Oklahoma State Council for Human Resource Management, State Chamber of Oklahoma, and the Society for Human Resource Management. Also named new practice group leaders for the 2020 term are Cliff Dougherty and Scott McCreary. Dougherty, a patent lawyer with 35 years experience practicing exclusively in all aspects of intellectual property law and litigation, has been named as leader of the firm’s Intellectual Property Group.  As the newly appointed leader of the Aviation Group, McCreary was tapped to oversee one of the largest and most experienced aircraft title, registration and financing legal teams in the United States.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

Tags