Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA) in Tulsa recently announced the addition of Beomjune B. Kim, DMD, MD, FACS, an experienced head and neck surgeon, who is board certified in head and neck oncology and microvascular reconstructive surgery as well as oral and maxillofacial surgery by the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.
Dr. Kim earned a medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, MD, and a dentistry degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dentistry in Philadelphia, PA. He completed an internship in oral and maxillofacial surgery from the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and an oral and maxillofacial surgery residency at the University Maryland Medical Center. To further his training, Dr. Kim completed a head and neck oncology and microvascular reconstructive surgery fellowship at the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Shreveport, LA.
Prior to joining CTCA, Dr. Kim served as an assistant professor in the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Louisiana State University and has since co-authored numerous clinical research publications. Dr. Kim is also a fellow of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, a fellow of the American Academy of CranioMaxilloFacial Surgeons, and an editorial board member of Oral Surgery, Oral Medicine, Oral Pathology, and Oral Radiology.
