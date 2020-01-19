Dana Haynie has been named the new President of Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA) in Tulsa. In her role, Haynie leads a diverse team of medical experts, clinicians, physicians and other talented professionals to help CTCA® Tulsa meet the individual needs of patients facing cancer. Prior to her role as President, Haynie served as the hospital’s Vice President of Marketing, Growth and Patient Experience where her oversight included areas such as Communications, Advertising, External Affairs, Physician and Employer Relations, Guest Services and Patient Relations. She originally came to CTCA in 2008 after working for a publicly-traded international company headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Haynie’s leadership has created integration across these disciplines and meaningful communication of the clinical innovations found at the Tulsa location, while also leading considerable growth in the region. In 2017, she was named to a list of “rising star” health care leaders by national hospital publication Becker’s Hospital Review. In 2016, she was also recognized as one of Oklahoma Magazine’s annual 40 under 40 in the state.
Dana holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business and marketing from Oklahoma State University. She is passionate about her local community and serves on several organization boards including Tulsa Regional Chamber, Emergency Infant Services, American Heart Association and Jenks Public Schools Foundation. She also serves on the Tulsa Area United Way Women United Steering Committee and is a graduate of Leadership Tulsa Class 55. In addition, Dana is an active member of her local church and as a volunteer for her area public school. She and her husband, Ryan, are the proud parents of two sons.