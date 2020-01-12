Tulsa Spine & Specialty Hospital (TSSH) is proud to announce the promotion of Elizabeth Sparks, MSN, RN, CPHQ, to chief nursing officer. Elizabeth joined TSSH in 2008 as a nurse and then held vital leadership roles, such as assistant clinical nurse leader, quality director and assistant chief nursing officer.
Elizabeth is a goal-oriented leader with the ability to engage employees while implementing initiatives. We look forward to her continued contributions, focusing on patient safety, quality of care, patient experience and leadership development at TSSH.