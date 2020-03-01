Arvest Bank is pleased to announce James White has been promoted to mortgage production center sales manager in Tulsa.
White joined Arvest in 2003 and has served in a variety of roles, and has been part of its mortgage division since 2006. In his new role, White manages the production center’s sales team and is responsible for advising on an array of products for residential loans, among other duties.
“James brings a wealth of experience, expertise and leadership skills to this new role,” Arvest mortgage sales manager Shawn Karnes said. “His passion for helping customers and finding solutions for their individual needs is evident, and we believe this new position will be great not just for our mortgage division, but more importantly, those customers.
”White earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Central Oklahoma. Among numerous civic endeavors, he volunteers on behalf of the American Heart Association, The City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma, Habitat for Humanity and BattleCreek Church. White and his wife, Melissa, have three children.