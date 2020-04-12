Lex Anderson

CAP Tulsa is pleased to announce that Lex Anderson has joined as the new Chief Financial Officer. Most recently he held the position of Vice President, Ascension Health and Chief Financial Officer, St. John Health System where he worked for fourteen years and also has 25 years’ experience in public accounting with KPMG LLP.  He graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor in Business Administration from Drake University in Iowa, and is a Certified Public Accountant.

