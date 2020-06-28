Broken Arrow Neighbors (BAN) is pleased to introduce you to our new Executive Director, Megan A. Quickle.
Mrs. Quickle comes to our organization with numerous experiences with corporate, non-profit and leadership roles within the Tulsa and Broken Arrow communities.
She first served as a consultant and then on the Board of Directors, and many years as the President of the Board at Disaster Resilience Network (formerly Tulsa Partners, Inc.) at the early stages of her professional career in emergency management. She then continued her love of the disaster and risk field at the Tulsa City-County Health Department in their Emergency Preparedness and Response Program, helping with the Medical Reserve Corp in Tulsa Co. and served under Dr. Bruce Dart when he first came to Tulsa. Mrs. Quickle was then hired as the first female and youngest Safety Officer for Hillcrest Hospital and helped implement the first Ebola plan for the state of Oklahoma.
Megan continued her career in safety management and compliance for local industrial and oil and gas companies until she knew her love, her passion, was to continue to serve those in vulnerable situations for local non-profits. She has served on the Tulsa Area United Way’s Women’s Leadership Council, while a life-long advocate and volunteer for Type One Diabetes with the American Diabetes Association.
She served as the State Director of Development for Vizavance (formerly Prevent Blindness Oklahoma) before taking on a larger role at a national non-profit. She received her Master’s Degree from Oklahoma State University in Emergency Management Administration, where she primarily studied highly vulnerable populations in disasters.
Mrs. Quickle’s background with both corporate organizations and non-profits during her professional career we believe make her the perfect and unique fit to continue growing our legacy at Broken Arrow Neighbors.
From Megan, "It has always been my honor to humbly serve, to be an advocate for those without a voice and finally, to use my passion to be a blessing to others."
We welcome Megan to Broken Arrow Neighbors and are so excited for what the future holds for our organization! You can contact Megan at mquickle@baneighbors.org.
During these ever-changing times in our society, BAN is humbled to be able to continue to serve our community right now with our client choice food pantry and financial assistance for the Broken Arrow Community. We have moved to daily appointments for food assistance. You can call 918.251.7781 to schedule an appointment or email us at appointments@baneighbors.org. Please continue to check our social media for information on service times and exciting updates from our organization!