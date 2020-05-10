The Board of Directors for The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges,
(The Center) is pleased to announce the hiring of Wendi Cook-Fralick as the new Executive Director for The Center. Wendi has over twenty years of experience serving the non-profit community. Most recently, Wendi has been serving as the Chief Administrative Officer for Mental Health Association Oklahoma. In her various roles over the last twenty years, her responsibilities have included management, organizational development, fund raising/development, strategic planning and donor outreach. Wendi received her undergraduate and graduate degrees in Communication from North Carolina State and George Mason University. Wendi is scheduled to join The Center on June 1st.