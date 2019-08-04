The Tulsa Area United Way is proud to announce its first full-time staff member devoted to leading the Alexis de Tocqueville Society and foundations outreach – Amanda Morrall.
The Alexis de Tocqueville is an organization for individuals and couples that give the United Way $10,000 or more each year.
Morrall will serve as the local United Way’s first Director of Donor Relations and will be responsible for collaborating with area foundations and increasing membership in the Tocqueville Society.
In addition, Morrall will be responsible for stewardship of the many local foundations that support the annual United Way campaign and the development of a planned giving program.
Previously, Morrall served in several roles at Tulsa Public Schools, including Special Assistant to the Superintendent and Program Manager for the Wallace Foundation grant for social and emotional learning.
At Tulsa Public Schools, she coordinated the district’s United Way campaign where they saw substantial growth in leadership giving over the last three years.
Morrall also served as an intern in the Office of Presidential Personnel at the White House and a fellow at the United Way of Greater Los Angeles. She received a Master of Public Policy at UCLA and completed her undergraduate studies at Duke University.