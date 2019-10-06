Taking office effective Oct. 1 is a newly elected Board of Directors for The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges. Ken Etheredge, Bank of Oklahoma, begins his term as the new President of the Board. Others on the Executive Committee are: Dan Schmidt, D&L Oil Tools, 1st Vice-President; Michael Krupka, T.D. Williamson, 2nd Vice-President; John Villareal, Catalan Recruiting, 3rd Vice-President; Eric Ellsworth, WPX Energy, Secretary/Treasurer; and Scott Beller, Magellan Midstream, Immediate Past President. New to the Board is: Ebony Anthony, Jeff Brown, AEP/PSO; Barbara Bucholtz, University of Tulsa; Connor Cooper, FirsTitle; Cheryl Dixon, Rosenstein, Fist & Ringold; Eric Hilaire, Tulsa Federal Credit Union; Kim Love, Titus Hillis Reynolds Love, PC; Lori Selby, Mazzio’s; Steve Yeagle, Donohue Commercial Services.
The Center’s Board meets every other month, and the board members also serve on various committees that govern Membership & Programming, Community Awareness, Fund Development, Finance, Human Resources and Infrastructure. The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges is a United Way Agency dedicated to providing an array of fitness and recreation services for people with physical challenges. The Center’s Mission is to provide opportunities for persons with physical disabilities to enhance the quality of their lives. Visit www.tulsacenter.org for more information.