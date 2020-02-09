Andre’ Caldwell Elected Shareholder At Ogletree Deakins
Ogletree Deakins, one of the largest labor and employment law firms representing management, is pleased to announce that Andre’ Caldwell has been elected to the position of shareholder in the firm’s Oklahoma City office. Caldwell focuses his national litigation practice on defending employers of all sizes in state and federal trial courts against allegations of harassment and discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other alleged violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act, Fair Labor Standards Act, and Pregnancy Discrimination Act. In addition, he has leveraged his extensive prosecutorial and litigation experience to conduct workplace and internal investigations for clients around the country. Caldwell began his career as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Western District of Oklahoma where he was assigned to the Violent Crime and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force. During his tenure, he was awarded the FBI Director’s award from FBI Director Robert Mueller for his outstanding prosecutorial skills. Caldwell is actively involved in the Oklahoma City community and his church. He presently serves on the Management Council for St. Luke’s Methodist Church, as Secretary of the Board of Directors for the Greater Urban League of Oklahoma, and as President Elect of the Downtown Club of Oklahoma City. He previously served as the Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors for Positive Tomorrows, a private, tuition-free elementary school meeting the education and social service needs of homeless children and their families. Caldwell earned his J.D. from the University of Oklahoma in 2008 and earlier received his B.A., with honors, from Wofford College