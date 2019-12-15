Angela_Green

Saint Simeon’s, a specialized senior care facility based in Tulsa, announces the addition of Angela Green as president and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Ms. Green joined Saint Simeon’s in 2018 and will lead the facility which is known for its gold standard of senior care. "I am thrilled to be at Saint Simeon’s and help in continuing its unparalleled customer service and its commitment to a strong sense of family for our residents and staff," Ms. Green said. "Every person—from the people maintaining our landscape to our phenomenal nursing staff—puts the time, love and attention to detail into serving our seniors." Ms. Green joins Saint Simeon’s from her role as Administrator at The Craig Senior Living in Amarillo, Texas. Prior to that, she was with Childers Place in Amarillo and Christian Care Center in Dallas, Texas, both in progressively more responsible roles.

