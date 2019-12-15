Saint Simeon’s, a specialized senior care facility based in Tulsa, announces the addition of Angela Green as president and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Ms. Green joined Saint Simeon’s in 2018 and will lead the facility which is known for its gold standard of senior care. "I am thrilled to be at Saint Simeon’s and help in continuing its unparalleled customer service and its commitment to a strong sense of family for our residents and staff," Ms. Green said. "Every person—from the people maintaining our landscape to our phenomenal nursing staff—puts the time, love and attention to detail into serving our seniors." Ms. Green joins Saint Simeon’s from her role as Administrator at The Craig Senior Living in Amarillo, Texas. Prior to that, she was with Childers Place in Amarillo and Christian Care Center in Dallas, Texas, both in progressively more responsible roles.
Most Popular
-
2 juveniles, man found dead Saturday after reported murder-suicide in Jenks
-
New 'Ghostbusters' movie in 2020 is set in small-town Oklahoma
-
Two national retailers will anchor redevelopment in former Toys R Us building in south Tulsa
-
Monday crash claims the life of 3-year-old boy
-
Suspect 'could look like a hero' if he could say what happened to Welch girls, but he has no memory of events, his attorney says
promotion
The stories of these Tulsans have to tell are varied and diverse. Their backgrounds, unique.
Latest Local Offers
Same Day Service & Repair No Job too Small Home or Business Licensed, Bonded, Insured Lic#12899
CREEPY CRAWLERS TODAYS INSPECTION IS TOMORROW'S PROTECTION! Member of the BBB, Insured, 35 yrs exp. Call Bunchy at 918-998-BUGS
Specializing in decorative & all types of concrete work inc: foundations, driveways, patios, sidewalks, pole barns & more! BBB accredited. Free est. Ins.