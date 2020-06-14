U.S. Cellular has promoted Amberly Blakley to Retail Store Manager at the Tulsa Hills store at 7370 S Olympia Ave. In this role, Blakley is responsible for leading her team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. "At U.S. Cellular we hold ourselves to a high standard to ensure that we provide our customers an excellent wireless experience," said Jeff Heeley, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in Oklahoma. "Amberly’s commitment to that standard and to this community makes her the perfect leader for our Tulsa Hills store."
Blakley has 10 years of experience in the wireless industry, and has spent 7 years working with U.S. Cellular in a variety of roles.from customer service to sales manager. When she is not providing expert wireless advice, she is spending time with her husband and three kids enjoying the outdoors.