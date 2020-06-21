Melanie Hendricks
SageNet, a Tulsa-based leading managed services and cybersecurity solutions provider, announces the addition of Melanie Hendricks as its new Vice President of Professional Staffing Services. Hendricks will spearhead SageNet’s professional IT staffing services. She will work with SageNet customers to provide the right IT professionals to the customer’s specific requirements and culture. Working collaboratively, Hendricks will determine the position’s requirements, the ideal candidate’s capabilities and technical experience as well as budgetary considerations. SageNet Professional Staffing Services then will define, recruit, screen and place the ideal candidate for the organization’s needs. She brings SageNet more than 15 years’ experience in senior account management and technical recruiting. Before joining SageNet, Hendricks served as Vice President/Senior Technical Recruiter for Robert Half Technology. She has also held senior account executive positions at Compucom Systems and Pomeroy Computer Resources.