U.S. Cellular has hired Nate Cullison as Retail Store Manager for its Broken Arrow location at 6703 E. 41st St. In this role, Cullison is responsible for leading his team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs.
“At U.S. Cellular we work hard to ensure our associates are equipped with the knowledge needed to help customers make informed decisions about their wireless service,” said Jack Sampson, area sales manager for U.S. Cellular in Tulsa. “I am excited for Nate to lead our Broken Arrow store, and I’m confident that his leadership skills will guide our team to help customers in the area with their technology needs.”
Cullison has over two years of managerial experience and is excited to be breaking into the wireless industry. In his free time, he enjoys being outside kayaking the Arkansas River, climbing Turkey Mountain and running on the Riverside trails.