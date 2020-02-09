Rob Marsellis has joined The Persimmon Group, a multi-disciplinary management consulting and learning organization headquartered in Tulsa. As a Senior Consultant, Rob consults both private and governmental clients on various initiatives including developing and implementing operational, financial, and strategic plans. Through every effort, Rob’s primary focus is to help clients achieve their economic and service delivery objectives, leveraging his own management experiences in Fortune 100 companies. Previous work includes sales leadership roles at a Fortune 100 manufacturer, finance director in the telecom industry, and as an operational leader on enterprise-wide business process improvement and analytics efforts. He received his BS degree from Oklahoma State University and holds an MBA from the Walker School of Business and Technology at Webster University.
