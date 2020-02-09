Tulsa, OK –Jim D. Summers has joined Waddell & Reed as a Financial Advisor in the Tulsa/Sand Springs area. Summers will assist individuals, families and businesses with a broad array of financial needs including developing customized financial plans, recommending long-term investment strategies and offering comprehensive brokerage services. Prior to joining Waddell & Reed, Summers was in the financial services industry for over 30 years. Summers earned a bachelor’s degree from Tulsa University. Summers also has previously worked for Bank of Oklahoma. Founded in 1937, Waddell & Reed has a national network of advisors dedicated to serving their clients and communities. The company offers an array of investment advisory products, investment and financial planning related products and services, as well as a variety of insurance products through arrangements with outside insurance companies. For more information about Waddell & Reed, contact Jim Summers at (918)494-7787.