An Irvine, California, bearing company is relocating its operations to Bristow.
The move by PAS MRO, a bearing return to service and component repair and overhaul company, is expected to create 37 new jobs and represent an investment of $3.2 million when it is completed by November.
The woman-owned business provides aerospace (commercial and military), industrial, power generation and marine industries with comprehensive inspection, repair, refurbishment and overhaul alternatives.
Last month in Bristow, a dedication was held at Jones Memorial Airport for its new $3.9 million runway.
“We are thrilled that PAS MRO has decided to join Oklahoma’s thriving aerospace community and add to the already established aerospace cluster in Bristow,” Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement. “Many of its customers already have operations in the state, and Oklahoma’s ever-expanding MRO footprint presents numerous new business opportunities for PAS.”
PAS MRO is an FAA-certified Part 145 repair station and is EASA-certified for aircraft airframe and powerplant anti-friction bearing overhaul and inspection and accessory repair and overhaul.
PAS MRO provides services in the fields of bearings, components, assemblies and controlled inspections servicing the aircraft, marine and ground power industries. PAS MRO provides Bearing Return to Service — Bearing Level II Overhaul & Level I Inspection on airframe and engine anti-friction bearings; component-level inspection/repair/overhaul, assembly-level repair & overhaul and controlled/critical inspection & test.
PAS MRO serves airframe and engine MRO centers; components repair stations; parts/component distributors; military operations, OEMs and prime contractors.
Currently, PAS MRO provides its services to over 150 active customers, including The Boeing Company, United Airlines and China Airlines.
“When it came time to relocate PAS MRO, Oklahoma was an easy selection,” Jim Agee, PAS MRO president, said in a statement. “Its business-friendly policies and climate, availability of highly trained workers with the specific MRO-related technical skills sought by our company, the proximity to our customer base and the lower costs of doing business and living in Oklahoma; were all factors that lead to our decision.”