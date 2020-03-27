The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) unanimously passed the Senate late Wednesday and the House on Friday.
The economic relief package provides about $2 trillion to stabilize businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Businesses should be aware of the many provisions available through the bill, which include:
Paycheck Protection Program: The Paycheck Protection Program creates a new small business loan program that can help businesses retain staff and remain solvent. Under this section, any business or 501c(3) with fewer than 500 employees could receive a maximum of $10 million to help keep up with payroll, rent, utilities, mortgage interest or any other debt incurred before Feb. 15.
If a business keeps all staff on payroll and doesn’t reduce standard pay below 75% of what was paid the previous year, any portion of the loan used for qualified costs in the eight weeks following the issuing of the loan will be forgiven.
These loans will be expedited and accessible through any existing small business lender who can authorize the loan without receiving SBA approval. All payments on on principle, interest and fees will automatically defer for six months and the forgiven portion of the loan will not count toward the business’ taxable income. Any portion of the loan not forgiven will be carried forward as a traditional loan up to 10 years with a maximum interest of 4%.
Payroll tax credit: If an employer’s operations have been suspended due to a shutdown order, or their gross receipts are down more than 50%, they are eligible for a refundable tax credit.
Employers with fewer than 100 employees are also eligible, regardless of status or receipts. This refundable payroll tax credit is provided for the first $10,000 of compensation paid to an employee between March 13 and Dec. 31.
All employers and self-employed individuals will also be able to defer the standard 6.2% social security tax they pay on each employee’s wages for two years. If deferring, a business is required to pay at least half of their owed tax in 2021 and the remainder in 2022.
Direct relief for industries
The CARES Act brings targeted financial relief to industries vital to the Tulsa region, including the aviation industry. The bill dedicated $25 billion to passenger air carriers and associated businesses, with $4 billion for cargo air carriers. Additionally, $454 billion will be dedicated to the Federal Reserve’s lending facilities in order to support other businesses, states and municipalities.
Expanded unemployment programs: As unemployment applications hit record highs, the bill expands existing unemployment programs to individuals who wouldn’t have been covered otherwise. Through the temporary Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, self-employed individuals, independent contractors or those with limited work history are now eligible to draw unemployment benefits.
Unemployment benefits will be increased by $600 per week for up to four months. The state of Oklahoma waived the typical one-week waiting period for unemployment and will be reimbursed as the federal government picks up the cost of the first week of benefits.
2020 recovery rebates: In an effort to stabilize household purchasing power, people with adjusted gross income under $75,000 ($150,000 for married couples) will receive a rebate of $1,200 per adult. An additional $500 will be allocated for each child. Individuals with incomes exceeding $75,000 but less than $99,000 will see a scaled rebate check.
For most, no effort will be needed to receive the rebate. The IRS will base income information on a taxpayer’s past tax information.
Special Retirement fund withdrawals and charitable contributions: The traditional 10% penalty fee on early withdrawal from a retirement account is waived for withdrawals up to $100,000 if an individual experiences adverse financial consequences from the pandemic. Adverse consequences include being unable to work due to lack of child care or a reduction in assigned hours.