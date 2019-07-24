Carol Young is a staffer with the Tulsa Development Authority.
1. Can you tell us more about what you do at the TDA?
I am employed as a part-time research analyst for the Tulsa Development Authority, and those duties include researching historical data as needed, day-to-day office management, maintaining files, ordering and accessing supplies and equipment, providing assistance with land sales for residential redevelopment and assisting with preparation of board packets.
2. What is the most challenging aspect of urban renewal?
The most challenging aspect of urban renewal for me is getting citizens to understand the challenges the TDA faces in meeting the needs of the community — and getting them to understand our goals.
3. You once worked as a recreation director at Camp Drake in Japan. How did you end up there?
Upon graduation from Tuskegee, I was one of the first African-Americans to be hired as a recreation director at Fort Benning, Georgia. My job was to plan activities at the Sand Hill Service Club for enlisted men. Activities had to be planned and carried out on a year-round basis, including holidays, seven days a week, ranging from outdoor track meets to chess tournaments. After serving in this capacity for approximately two years, I transferred to Camp Drake Japan, and my first challenge was climbing Mount Fuji with a group of 12.
4. Would you rather cuddle up with a good book or spend an afternoon at a museum?
I would rather cuddle up with a good book any day (my Kindle), instead of spending an afternoon at a museum.
5. What do you remember most about Tuskegee University, your alma mater?
My most memorable thoughts of Tuskegee include the joy of being on the 50-yard line and courtside for all the football and basketball games as a cheerleader for four years, being selected as Ms. Arnold Air Society my sophomore year by the Airforce ROTC guys and also serving three years as a member of the Angel Flight Organization. Of course, my most memorable experience was being arrested and spending a night in jail due to a restaurant owner's refusal to serve me because of race. These experiences were eye-opening and certainly helped me to grow up and understand the world as it is.