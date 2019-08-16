Effective Aug. 15, 2019, from Tulsa bank and financial institutions.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

 6
mo.		12
mo.		18
mo.		24
mo.		36
mo.		48
mo.
American Bank and Trust1.912.102.252.352.452.50
Central Bank of Oklahoma2.002.252.352.402.602.80
First Oklahoma Federal CU2.002.252.302.452.602.60
MapleMark Bank2.102.252.101.50N/AN/A
Oklahoma Capital Bank2.002.102.202.252.352.45
Yorktown Bank1.962.052.152.252.25N/A

Quotes are annual percentage yield for accounts with minimum deposits and are subject to change.

