Effective July 11, 2019, from Tulsa bank and financial institutions.
|6
mo.
|12
mo.
|18
mo.
|24
mo.
|36
mo.
|48
mo.
|American Bank and Trust
|1.91
|2.10
|2.30
|2.40
|2.50
|2.70
|Central Bank of Oklahoma
|2.10
|2.40
|2.50
|2.65
|2.70
|2.85
|Equity Bank
|1.25
|1.55
|N/A
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|First Oklahoma Federal CU
|2.00
|2.25
|2.30
|2.45
|2.60
|2.60
|MapleMark Bank
|2.30
|2.55
|2.65
|2.85
|N/A
|N/A
|Oklahoma Capital Bank
|2.20
|2.50
|2.60
|2.65
|2.70
|2.75
|Yorktown Bank
|1.96
|2.05
|2.15
|2.25
|2.25
|N/A
Tulsa World
Quotes are annual percentage yield for accounts with minimum deposits and are subject to change.