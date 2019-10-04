Effective Oct. 3, 2019, from Tulsa bank and financial institutions.
|6
mo.
|12
mo.
|18
mo.
|24
mo.
|36
mo.
|48
mo.
|American Bank and Trust
|1.76
|1.95
|2.05
|2.10
|2.15
|2.20
|Central Bank of Oklahoma
|1.90
|2.10
|2.20
|2.25
|2.30
|2.40
|First Oklahoma Federal CU
|2.00
|2.10
|2.15
|2.25
|2.30
|2.40
|MapleMark Bank
|1.50
|2.00
|1.95
|1.50
|N/A
|N/A
|Oklahoma Capital Bank
|1.85
|1.95
|2.05
|2.10
|2.20
|2.30
|Yorktown Bank
|1.86
|1.95
|1.99
|2.04
|2.04
|N/A
Tulsa World
Quotes are annual percentage yield for accounts with minimum deposits and are subject to change.