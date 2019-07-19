Effective July 18, 2019, from Tulsa bank and financial institutions.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

 6
mo.		12
mo.		18
mo.		24
mo.		36
mo.		48
mo.
American Bank and Trust1.912.102.302.402.502.70
Central Bank of Oklahoma2.102.402.502.652.702.85
Equity Bank1.251.55N/A2.002.002.00
First Oklahoma Federal CU2.002.252.302.452.602.60
MapleMark Bank2.302.552.652.75N/AN/A
Oklahoma Capital Bank2.202.502.602.652.702.75
Yorktown Bank1.962.052.152.252.25N/A

Tulsa World

Quotes are annual percentage yield for accounts with minimum deposits and are subject to change.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags