Effective Nov. 7, 2019, from Tulsa bank and financial institutions.
6 12 18 24 36 48
mo. mo. mo. mo. mo. mo.
American Bank and Trust 1.56 1.75 1.85 1.90 1.95 2.00
Central Bank of Oklahoma 1.80 1.95 2.00 2.05 2.10 2.20
First Oklahoma Federal CU 1.85 1.95 2.00 2.05 2.15 2.00
MapleMark Bank 1.50 2.00 1.95 1.50 N/A N/A
Oklahoma Capital Bank 1.85 1.95 2.05 2.10 2.20 2.30
Yorktown Bank 1.49 1.53 1.53 1.58 1.58 N/A
Tulsa World
Quotes are annual percentage yield for accounts with minimum deposits and are subject to change.