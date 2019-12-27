CD Annual Yield

Effective Dec. 26, 2019, from Tulsa bank and financial institutions.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

 6
mo.		12
mo.		18
mo.		24
mo.		36
mo.		48
mo.
American Bank and Trust1.561.751.851.901.952.00
Central Bank of Oklahoma1.701.801.902.002.052.10
First Oklahoma Federal CU1.851.952.002.052.152.00
MapleMark Bank1.301.801.751.50N/AN/A
Oklahoma Capital Bank1.601.701.751.801.851.90
Yorktown Bank1.491.531.531.581.58N/A

Tulsa World

Quotes are annual percentage yield for accounts with minimum deposits and are subject to change.

