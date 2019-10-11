Effective Oct. 10, 2019, from Tulsa bank and S&L institutions.

6 12 18 24 36 48

mo. mo. mo. mo. mo. mo.

American Bank and Trust 1.76 1.95 2.05 2.10 2.15 2.20

Central Bank of Oklahoma 1.80 1.95 2.00 2.05 2.10 2.20

First Oklahoma Federal CU 2.00 2.10 2.15 2.25 2.30 2.40

MapleMark Bank 1.50 2.00 1.95 1.50 N/A N/A

Oklahoma Capital Bank 1.85 1.95 2.05 2.10 2.20 2.30

Yorktown Bank 1.86 1.95 1.99 2.04 2.04 N/A

Quotes are annual percentage yield for accounts with minimum deposits and are subject to change.

