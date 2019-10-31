The Tulsa Regional Chamber recognized five of its member companies for outstanding diversity, equity and inclusion practices at the second annual State of Inclusion on Thursday.
The event attracted more than 450 attendees from the Tulsa area to celebrate the importance and impact of DEI for the region’s economy.
More than 50 companies completed the Chamber’s Inclusive Workplace Index, a tool that quantifies an organization’s progress toward inclusivity and equity and provides tailored feedback for applicants to help them improve their own DEI efforts.
The chamber’s DEI award winners were:
Diversity Champion: Tulsa Tech
Equity Champion: American Airlines
Inclusion Champion: Teach for America
Catalyst Award: Public Service Company of Oklahoma
Leadership Award: Gabe Kalafat of Macy’s
“The State of Inclusion elevates the importance of diverse workforces and inclusive workplaces for economic prosperity,” said Kuma Roberts, the chamber’s executive director of diversity, equity and inclusion.
“More than ever, local companies are working to build a more inclusive region, and today’s event recognized those efforts.”
Sandra Quince, a diversity and inclusion executive at Bank of America, was the event’s keynote speaker. Quince suggested specific steps for attendees to consider as they support DEI initiatives in their own workplaces.
“It’s important to lead from the top, to have accountability and to have clarity when establishing goals,” Quince said.
“All of us today want Tulsa to be a place that attracts and retains top talent, and by promoting an inclusive workplace, we drive employee engagement and retention. When implementing DEI strategies, it’s important to lead with data and follow with passion.”
Tulsa Reginal Chamber President and CEO Mike Neal highlighted some of the Chamber’s DEI work, including the recent Intercity Visit to Minneapolis-Saint Paul, which featured a renewed focus on DEI; the upcoming Men Advocating for Real Change Leaders Workshop that the Chamber will host in partnership with Hilti in December; and the ongoing impact of Mosaic, the Chamber-led coalition of companies and nonprofits that celebrate diversity, champion equity and cultivate inclusion within the region’s business community.
“This has truly been a year of positive momentum for the Chamber as we work to reflect diversity, equity and inclusion in all the work we do,” said Neal. “We’re dedicated to taking action and moving the needle forward. We continue to make the case for inclusion as a smart business practice for our 2,150 member companies and for the region’s corporate community.”