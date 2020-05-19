Cherokee Federal, a subsidiary of Cherokee Nation Businesses, has launched a new line of products aimed at addressing challenges businesses face with returning to work during a pandemic.
“Globally, we are faced with a new era of public health security,” said Steven Bilby, president of Cherokee Federal, in a press release from the company. “Through Scout Health Security, our team has taken a comprehensive approach to provide protective barriers and effective solutions to reopen America. Our products and services are focused on helping protect those at the front line of any organization.”
The products focus on screening, detection and isolation equipment. They include the Scout Guard, Scout Protect and Scout Detect.
The mobile units “use negative and positive air pressure to create a protective barrier for airborne pathogens and are capable of both advanced and singular thermal scanning, as well as identifying and isolating potential health risks,” according to the company’s press release. “They also allow medical professionals to administer a variety of tests in a clean air environment, aided by Ultra Low Particulate Air, also known as ULPA, medical-grade filters.”
Cherokee Nation plans to implement the equipment within its tribal facilities, according to the press release.