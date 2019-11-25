The Cherokee Nation honored hundreds of Native-owned businesses during the tribe’s annual Tribal Employment Rights Office Certified Indian Owned Business Awards Banquet last week at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.
The Cherokee Nation Tribal Employment Rights Office (TERO) has approximately 720 Indian-owned companies and more than 100 artists that are TERO-certified vendors able to do business with the tribe and compete for government contracting jobs. In fiscal year 2019, TERO vendors earned around $80 million in contracts with the tribe.
During the banquet, the tribe also honored eight standout TERO businesses with awards.
“Our annual TERO banquet is just one way the Cherokee Nation is able to celebrate entrepreneurship,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “We work hard to support our TERO businesses and recognize them for what they do for our economy. We are thankful for what our 800-plus vendors and Cherokee artists do, which includes providing inspiration to other Cherokees who will someday do things such as operate a small business or lead a large corporation.”
Eight of the TERO-certified businesses received special recognition for their outstanding performance as part of the annual awards banquet.
The eight certified Indian-owned businesses awarded for 2019 are:
• Community Leadership Award: Builders Unlimited Inc., Tulsa
• Customer Service Award: Camtechnologies LLC, Broken Arrow
• Women Owned Business of the Year: The Harmony House of Muskogee LLC, Muskogee
• Retail Business of the Year: Wright and Collins dba Dreamcatcher Sports, Tahlequah
• Small Business of the Year: Phoenix Plumbing Works Inc., Broken Arrow
• Large Business of the Year: Cheyenne MEP LLC, Broken Arrow
• Construction Company of the Year: M. Ross Inc., Muskogee; and Foreman-Manhattan Mentor Protégé, Ramona
The tribe also honored Natural Evolution Inc. of Tulsa with an environmental award; Rae Corporation of Pryor for its support of re-entry to the workforce; and Harris Contractors of Fort Gibson with the tribe’s Pioneer Award.