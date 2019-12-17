The Cherokee Nation and its businesses presented a $50,000 check to the Tulsa Area United Way to help kick off the agency’s 2020 campaign.
Through annual contributions and employee volunteers, the tribe has supported the nonprofit organization’s mission to improve lives and build a stronger community since 2013.
“At Cherokee Nation and Cherokee Nation Businesses, we fully embrace our longstanding partnership with the Tulsa Area United Way. Together, we are able to ensure our continued success is utilized to improve lives throughout northeast Oklahoma,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said.
Last year, TAUW served thousands of individuals through partnering agencies located throughout Tulsa, Rogers, Creek, Okmulgee and Wagoner counties.
“We appreciate the generosity and partnership of the Cherokee Nation and Cherokee Nation Businesses,” said Alison Anthony, president and CEO of Tulsa Area United Way.
In the last 95 years, the United Way has invested $800 million in the community.