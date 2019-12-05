CHK (copy)

The company stated the four-and-a-half year financing deal is set up as a secured first lien last out loan, meaning it would be subordinate to other outstanding loans Chesapeake has with the involved lenders in the event the company defaults on its debt. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman file

Chesapeake Energy Corp. announced Wednesday it secured an additional line of credit of up to $1.5 billion as it aims to improve its financial footing.

Officials said the company plans to use the new secured loan to finance a tender offer and consent solicitation it also announced Wednesday to retire unsecured notes issued by Brazos Valley Longhorn and Brazos Valley Longhorn Finance, both subsidiaries of Chesapeake it acquired when it bought WildHorse Resource Development Corp. about a year ago.

It also intends to use proceeds from the loan to retire the Brazos Valley units’ existing revolving credit facility.

