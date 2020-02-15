The stock for Oklahoma-based Chesapeake Energy closed at its lowest value in 26 years on Thursday at 48.5 cents a share.
The last time a Chesapeake stock share closed at 50 cents or less was Jan. 10, 1994, when it finished trading that day at 47 cents per share.
Its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHK.
It already is in danger of being delisted from the exchange, after getting a notification in early December that its share value had closed at less than $1 for 30 consecutive days between Oct. 21 and Dec. 2.