OKLAHOMA CITY - The future for Chesapeake Energy may be uncertain, but the company’s impact on Oklahoma City, much of it shaped by founder Aubrey McClendon, is extensive.
When calculating the company’s investment in local businesses, real estate, its own campus and charitable giving, the amount approaches $1 billion or more. But that civic transformation coincided with a ballooning debt that continued to haunt the company as it filed last week for bankruptcy protection.
Chesapeake Energy was just another start-up when it was founded by McClendon and Tom Ward in 1983 with just $50,000 and an office in a business park designed to resemble Colonial Williamsburg. They were both in their early 20s, starting out just as an oil bust was about to devastate the state’s economy.
Almost 20 years later, McClendon, at age 40, set about to make Chesapeake Energy the center of a citywide transformation hailed by some, questioned by others, but never leaving a doubt about the company’s growing influence.
Featured video: Let's Talk Town Hall featuring Oklahoma's Economy
Featured gallery: Fourth of July celebrations go off with a bang in Tulsa area
Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk
Maria Taylor holds a sparkler for her grandson, Logan Gillenwater, 3, both of Broken Arrow, during Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk in Jenks on Saturday, July 4, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk
A worker throws a bag of ice to employee while working during Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk in Jenks on Saturday, July 4, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk
People hit golf balls at Flying Tee while waiting for fireworks during Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk in Jenks on Saturday, July 4, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk
Fireworks burst in the air during Boomfest
at Jenks Riverwalk in Jenks on Saturday, July 4, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk
Spectators watch fireworks during Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk in Jenks on Saturday, July 4, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk
Spectators watch fireworks during Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk in Jenks on Saturday, July 4, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk
Fireworks burst in the air during Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk in Jenks on Saturday, July 4, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk
Spectators watch fireworks during Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk in Jenks on Saturday, July 4, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk
Spectators watch fireworks during Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk in Jenks on Saturday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk
Spectators watch fireworks during Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk in Jenks on Saturday, July 4, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk
The Jenks Riverwalk was a popular spot for watching the fireworks on Saturday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk
Spectators watch fireworks during Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk in Jenks on Saturday, July 4, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk
Spectators watch fireworks during Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk in Jenks on Saturday, July 4, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk
Spectators watch fireworks during Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk in Jenks on Saturday, July 4, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk
Fireworks burst in the air during Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk in Jenks on Saturday, July 4, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk
Fireworks burst in the air during Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk in Jenks on Saturday, July 4, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk
Spectators watch fireworks during Boomfest from the Jenks Riverwalk on Saturday.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk
Fireworks burst in the air during Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk in Jenks on Saturday, July 4, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk
Spectators watch fireworks during Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk in Jenks on Saturday, July 4, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk
Spectators watch fireworks during Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk in Jenks on Saturday, July 4, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk
Spectators watch fireworks during Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk in Jenks on Saturday, July 4, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk
Spectators watch fireworks during Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk in Jenks on Saturday, July 4, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk
Spectators watch fireworks during the July Fourth Boomfest on the Jenks Riverwalk. Ian Maule/Tulsa World
Ian Maule/Tulsa World
Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk
Children play on a practice green at Flying Tee while waiting for fireworks during Boomfest on Jenks Riverwalk in Jenks on Saturday, July 4th, 2020. Ian Maule/Tulsa World
Ian Maule/Tulsa World
Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk
Families sit in chairs while waiting for fireworks during Boomfest on Jenks Riverwalk in Jenks on Saturday, July 4th, 2020. Ian Maule/Tulsa World
Ian Maule/Tulsa World
Boomfest at Jenks Riverwalk
Golfers hit golf balls while at Flying Tee waiting for fireworks during Boomfest on Jenks Riverwalk in Jenks on Saturday, July 4th, 2020. Ian Maule/Tulsa World
Ian Maule/Tulsa World
Let Freedom Ring
Oklahoma Daughters of the American Revolution Honorary State Regent Dr. Orriene Denslow speaks during the Tulsa area Sons & Daughters of the American Revolution Let Freedom Ring ceremony at VFW Post 577 in Tulsa on Saturday, July 4, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Let Freedom Ring
Bill Graham of Tulsa carries the American flag during the presentation of colors at the Tulsa area Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution “Let Freedom Ring” ceremony at VFW Post 577 in Tulsa on Saturday. The traditional Fourth of July bell-ringing ceremony is held annually to commemorate the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Let Freedom Ring
Oklahoma Daughters of the American Revolution Honorary State Regent Dr. Orriene Denslow bows her head during the Tulsa area Sons & Daughters of the American Revolution Let Freedom Ring ceremony at VFW Post 577 in Tulsa on Saturday, July 4, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Let Freedom Ring
Ron Shoaf, Bill Graham, and Steve King, all of Tulsa, listen to speakers during the Tulsa area Sons & Daughters of the American Revolution Let Freedom Ring ceremony at VFW Post 577 in Tulsa on Saturday, July 4, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Let Freedom Ring
Osage Hills Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution member Linda Wilbanks, of Sand Springs, rings a bell honoring New York as one of the original 13 colonies during the Tulsa area Sons & Daughters of the American Revolution Let Freedom Ring ceremony at VFW Post 577 in Tulsa on Saturday, July 4, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Let Freedom Ring
Steve King, of Tulsa, carries the American Flag during the Presentation of Colors during the Tulsa area Sons & Daughters of the American Revolution Let Freedom Ring ceremony at VFW Post 577 in Tulsa on Saturday, July 4, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Let Freedom Ring
Bill Graham, of Tulsa, carries the American Flag during the Presentation of Colors during the Tulsa area Sons & Daughters of the American Revolution Let Freedom Ring ceremony at VFW Post 577 in Tulsa on Saturday, July 4, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Let Freedom Ring
Oklahoma Daughters of the American Revolution Honorary State Regent Dr. Orriene Denslow speaks during the Tulsa area Sons & Daughters of the American Revolution Let Freedom Ring ceremony at VFW Post 577 in Tulsa on Saturday, July 4, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Let Freedom Ring
Bill Graham, of Tulsa, carries the American Flag during the Presentation of Colors during the Tulsa area Sons & Daughters of the American Revolution Let Freedom Ring ceremony at VFW Post 577 in Tulsa on Saturday, July 4, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Let Freedom Ring
Osage Hills Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution member Reba Ludiker of Sand Springs rings a bell honoring New Jersey as one of the original 13 colonies
during the Tulsa area Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution Let Freedom Ring ceremony at VFW Post 577 in Tulsa on Saturday, July 4, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Let Freedom Ring
Ron Shoaf, Bill Graham, and Steve King, all of Tulsa, listen to speakers during the Tulsa area Sons & Daughters of the American Revolution Let Freedom Ring ceremony at VFW Post 577 in Tulsa on Saturday, July 4, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Let Freedom Ring
Larry Ludiker of Sand Springs places his hand over his heart during the Pledge of Allegiance at the “Let Freedom Ring” ceremony at VFW Post 577.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Let Freedom Ring
Oklahoma Daughters of the American Revolution Honorary State Regent Dr. Orriene Denslow bows her head during the Tulsa area Sons & Daughters of the American Revolution Let Freedom Ring ceremony at VFW Post 577 in Tulsa on Saturday, July 4, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Let Freedom Ring
Oklahoma Daughters of the American Revolution Honorary State Regent Dr. Orriene Denslow speaks during the Tulsa area Sons & Daughters of the American Revolution Let Freedom Ring ceremony at VFW Post 577 in Tulsa on Saturday, July 4, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Subscribe to Daily Headlines