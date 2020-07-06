Chesapeake Energy headquarters in OKC

The Chesapeake Energy headquarters started in an office park and spread out over 110 acres. The company then purchased properties surrounding the campus where it built a Whole Foods, Classen Curve and other other upscale shopping and dining. The company also purchased Nichols Hills Plaza, shown in the bottom of this photo, where longtime tenants Crescent Market and Nichols Hills Drugstore were displaced to make way for a Trader Joe's and POPs. DAVE MORRIS/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - The future for Chesapeake Energy may be uncertain, but the company’s impact on Oklahoma City, much of it shaped by founder Aubrey McClendon, is extensive.

When calculating the company’s investment in local businesses, real estate, its own campus and charitable giving, the amount approaches $1 billion or more. But that civic transformation coincided with a ballooning debt that continued to haunt the company as it filed last week for bankruptcy protection.

Chesapeake Energy was just another start-up when it was founded by McClendon and Tom Ward in 1983 with just $50,000 and an office in a business park designed to resemble Colonial Williamsburg. They were both in their early 20s, starting out just as an oil bust was about to devastate the state’s economy.

Almost 20 years later, McClendon, at age 40, set about to make Chesapeake Energy the center of a citywide transformation hailed by some, questioned by others, but never leaving a doubt about the company’s growing influence.

