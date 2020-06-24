OKLAHOMA CITY— Chesapeake Energy Corp. announced it has chosen to not make interest payments of about $3.4 million and $10.1 million that were due to investors involving two of its senior debt offerings on June 15.
Under indentures governing both offerings (a 5.375% offering set to retire in 2021 and an 8% offering set to retire in 2027), the company has a 30-day grace period to make the payments before it defaults on the notes.
The company also recently announced it had renegotiated its revolving credit agreement with its lenders.
The renegotiated deal, revealed through a filing the company made with securities regulators, amends certain prepayment provisions, waives certain events of default and reduces the amount the company can borrow under the agreement from $3 billion to $2.3 billion.