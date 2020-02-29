CHK

Chesapeake Energy intends to conduct a reverse stock split in an attempt to keep its shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Oklahoman file

Chesapeake Energy intends to conduct a reverse stock split in an attempt to keep its shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Doug Lawler, Chesapeake’s CEO, told analysts Wednesday he expects the company will notify federal regulators in a few weeks.

It wasn’t clear Thursday whether Chesapeake would need investor approval to execute a reverse stock split.

Lawler stated the company also removed “going concern” language from the annual report it filed this week with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, based upon improved confidence its board and leadership team possesses after making progress the past three months improving its balance sheet.

