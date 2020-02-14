Chick-fil-A (copy)

Glenpool city officials announced Friday that a popular fast food establishment specializing in chicken sandwiches will place one of its restaurants in Glenpool.

City officials and Chick-fil-A officials jointly announced that the restaurant would be built in the Southwest Crossroads development, located near 121st Street South and U.S. 75, according to a news release.

“Our citizens have asked for Chick-fil-A for years, and we are thrilled to announce that they are officially coming to Glenpool,” David Tillotson, Glenpool City Manager, said in a statement.

The restaurant will be the first Chick-fil-A in Glenpool, according to a news release. An opening date has not yet been announced. Chick-fil-A officials indicated they "intend to move quickly" with construction.

