Glenpool city officials announced Friday that a popular fast food establishment specializing in chicken sandwiches will place one of its restaurants in Glenpool.
City officials and Chick-fil-A officials jointly announced that the restaurant would be built in the Southwest Crossroads development, located near 121st Street South and U.S. 75, according to a news release.
“Our citizens have asked for Chick-fil-A for years, and we are thrilled to announce that they are officially coming to Glenpool,” David Tillotson, Glenpool City Manager, said in a statement.
The restaurant will be the first Chick-fil-A in Glenpool, according to a news release. An opening date has not yet been announced. Chick-fil-A officials indicated they "intend to move quickly" with construction.
