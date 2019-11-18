Chick-fil-A

A Chick-fil-A store in Tulsa. Tulsa World file

 Cory Young

The Chick-fil-A Foundation has stopped donating to two nonprofit Christian organizations that have been criticized by LGBTQ activists.

The Atlanta-based fast-food company’s foundation is no longer donating to The Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA).

“We made multi-year commitments to both organizations and we fulfilled those obligations in 2018,” a spokeswoman for Chick-fil-A told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, which reported the story.

According to the report, the Chick-fil-A Foundation gave $1.65 million to the FCA and $115,000 to the Atlanta branch of The Salvation Army in 2018.

