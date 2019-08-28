Top Corner Marketing, a new full-service marketing company, is opening business in south Tulsa.
A ribbon cutting and grand opening will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the office, 10031 S. Yale Ave., Suite 101.
Until now, Top Corner’s clients have been the agents and staff of Chinowth & Cohen Realtors. But recognizing a need in the Tulsa area for affordable, locally produced, marketing and printing services, owners Sheryl Chinowth and Lee Cohen, decided to offer these services to all local businesses, they said in a news release.
“I know that many local small businesses are in need of the kind of services we already offer to all of our agents,” Sheryl Chinowth said in the release.
“With the full-time staff and skills already in place, we couldn’t wait to offer this to the entire Tulsa community.”
This will be the third business venture for Chinowth and Cohen, who also own Realtors and Elite Title Services.