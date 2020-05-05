The city of Tulsa and a local school bus manufacturer that employs 1,600 people are at loggerheads over the renewal of the company’s lease.
In January, the city found 20-year tenant IC Bus of Oklahoma and parent company Navistar in default of its lease of 1 million square feet at city-owned property at 2322 N. Mingo Road. The city notified Navistar of its intent to terminate the lease on Feb. 14, but the parties have agreed to extend negotiations until at least May 29.
Originally penned in late 1999, the lease allowed Navistar to rent the facility for $1 so long as it assumes comprehensive maintenance responsibilities at the facility.
An August site assessment report by Cyntergy, which examined items such as roofing, heating, electrical and plumbing, found clear events of default under terms of the agreement, documents indicate.
Navistar claims that the city has demanded that the company spend about $20 million on projects by 2024, regardless of the plant’s maintenance schedule. The municipality also has placed rent at a total of $28 million over the next 10 years, Navistar said.
“Over the past 20 years, we’ve been able to create 1,600 good-paying manufacturing jobs,” Phil Christman, president of operations for Navistar, said in a statement. “We spend $750 million each year with vendors and suppliers, and support more than 100 local businesses. We do not understand why City officials suddenly want to break the long-term framework and threaten to evict us.”
The lease provided for an initial term of 15 years and five additional five-year renewal periods. It has provisions that allow it to be terminated should any of them be violated.
“The City of Tulsa is currently negotiating the renewal of a lease on one million square feet of industrial work space owned by the citizens of Tulsa,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. “The tenant has leased that space for two decades at a total lease price of one dollar. The only thing required of the tenant under their contract is that they properly maintain this taxpayer-owned facility so it is safe.
“A public relations campaign launched (Tuesday) grossly mischaracterizes these negotiations in an obvious attempt to politicize them. My response: the citizens of Tulsa will not be played for suckers.
“I remain confident we can identify common ground to secure jobs and properly maintain this facility. We’ve done so with great success during my time as mayor with other tenants, and I see no reason why this case would be any different.”
The original lease had provisions that Navistar have 500 employees by the end of 2001 and 1,200 by the end of 2005, documents show. The Tulsa plant now employs 1,600, according to the company.
“The lease was built on the ability to provide jobs and revenue locally,” plant manager Rodney Tharp said by phone. “We’ve been able not only to do that, but we’ve exceeded that by about 30 percent.”
IC Bus said it has invested over $140 million in the plant since it opened, including more than $48 million over the past five years.
Facility improvements demanded by the city, according to Navistar, including painting, carpeting, extensive LED lighting, parking lot and road resurfacing and the replacement of freight elevators.
“I don’t think the value of new carpet is worth putting 1,600 jobs at risk,” Tharp said. “Putting brand-new elevators in a plant that doesn’t use elevators, I don’t know how that is going to help John Smith out here who is having to put rivets in a bus do his job better.”
The Tulsa plant, which manufactures about 75 buses a day, provides starting wages of about $19 per hour, and experienced workforce members make up to roughly $32 per hour, the company said. In total, the plant provides more than $60 million in direct income to local workers annually, in addition to health care and retirement benefits, Navistar said.
It urged local employees to join its “Save Tulsa Jobs” campaign (savetulsajobs.com), asking them to express their support for keeping the plant in town.
“What I hope is that he’s correct and that both parties can get back to building buses and get back to having $700 million spent in the economy,” Tharp said, referring to Bynum’s statement. “These fine folks of Tulsa, me included — I love being a part of this group. It’s because of the passion and the caring that we have for each other and the want-to to save Tulsa jobs.”
