CLAREMORE — The Claremore Industrial and Economic Development Authority (CIEDA) has donated 17 acres to the Claremore FFA for future agricultural education facilities.
The gift was made public Monday night at a meeting of the Claremore Public Schools Board of Education.
"This generous donation of property from the CIEDA organization for the future development of the Claremore FFA outdoor classroom and animal husbandry facility will forever change and expand the hands-on learning opportunities for all Claremore FFA members," Matt Boyer, agricultural education instructor for Claremore High School, said in a statement. "The FFA Motto says it best in allowing the more students to achieve the next level in 'Learning to Do. Doing to Learn. Earning to Live and Living to Serve.'
"Claremore Schools and the Claremore FFA chapter will be forever changed because of the new opportunities its members will now have moving forward."
John Feary is executive director of CIEDA, a public trust organization formed in 1948 to stimulate economic growth and development for the city of Claremore.
"The life and career skills students acquire during their FFA experience mirror those desired by industry," he said in a statement. "CIEDA greatly appreciates and values its partnership with the Claremore FFA Chapter, and we look forward to the future as we collaborate to foster the next generation of workforce in Rogers County."
CIEDA and Claremore Public Schools partner in efforts to foster career pathway opportunities for students.
"Rogers County is home to numerous career opportunities for our students," Bryan Frazier, superintendent of Claremore Public Schools. "The new agricultural facilities will aid in providing our students with a solid foundation which will serve as a catalyst for ensuring long-term career success."