Purchasers of securities of Spirit AeroSystems filed a class action lawsuit Monday against Spirit AeroSystems, Inc, alleging the aerostructures maker violated federal securities laws.
Spirit is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, and employs about 1,400 people at a plant in Tulsa. Filed in United States District Court Northern District of Oklahoma in Tulsa, the complaint is on behalf of buyers of publicly traded Spirit securities from Oct. 31, 2019 through Jan. 29.
According to the federal complaint, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; (2) it did not comply with its established accounting principles related to potential contingent liabilities; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Spirit’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
The alleged misstatements and subsequent damages took place in the Northern District of Oklahoma, documents show. Emails and phone calls to Spirit on Monday afternoon were not immediately returned.
Listed as defendants are Spirit CEO Tom Gentile III, former chief financial officer Jose Garcia and John Gilson, former vice president, controller and principal accounting officer.
Before the market opened Jan. 30, Spirit issued a news release announcing that the company had determined that it did not comply with its accounting procedures and that Garcia and Gilson had resigned, documents show. The release stated in part that Mark Suchinski had been appointed senior vice president and CFO and Damon Ward interim controller and principal accounting officer, effective Jan. 29.
In December 2019, Spirit received information through its established compliance processes that led Spirit to commence a review of its accounting process compliance, the lawsuit states.
As a result of the review, which is ongoing, Spirit stated in the news released that it determined that it did not comply with its established accounting processes related to certain potential contingent liabilities that were received by Spirit after the end of third quarter 2019. It added that it believes this non-compliance will not result in a restatement of Spirit’s financial statements for the third quarter ended Sept. 26 or materially impact the financial statements for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31.
Company stock fell $2.56 per share or about 4% on unusually high volume to close at $65.08 per share on Jan. 30, damaging investors, states the lawsuit, which seeks to recover damages for Spirit investors under federal securities laws.
Spirit last month announced that it plans to lay off 2,800 at its Wichita facility and about 130 people at its McAlester location. Layoffs are slated for Tulsa.
The lost jobs are the result of the suspension of Boeing 737 Max production and the uncertainty on the pace of production when it does resume.