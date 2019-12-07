Code Ninjas Tulsa, a coding center for children, will hold a Holiday Hackathon on Dec. 14 to celebrate Computer Science Education Week.
The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at 10126 S. Memorial Drive, Suite B. Children will participate in a coding competition using Scratch, a graphical programming language, for a chance to win prizes locally and nationally.
The event is free. Children and families attending are encouraged to donate canned goods for the Bixby Outreach Center.
Prakash Subramaniam founded Code Ninjas Tulsa and held its grand opening in August. The first Code Ninjas franchise was created in Houston in 2016.
