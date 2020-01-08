2016-09-20 bz-uticanew (copy) (copy) (copy)

Women’s fashion retailer Coldwater Creek said it will open a location at Utica Square. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file

 Ian Maule

Women's clothing and accessories retailer Coldwater Creek is coming to Utica Square next month.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

The national fashion brand, which will locate in the former J. Spencer location between Evereve and Marmi, is scheduled to open Feb. 11, with a grand opening to follow at 11 a.m. Feb. 14.

"We are thrilled to have a new women’s fashion retailer in Utica Square and look forward to having Tulsans shop Coldwater Creek's unique fashions, timeless accessories and beloved home goods," Cassandra Montray, property manager of Utica Square, said in a statement.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags