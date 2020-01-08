Women's clothing and accessories retailer Coldwater Creek is coming to Utica Square next month.
The national fashion brand, which will locate in the former J. Spencer location between Evereve and Marmi, is scheduled to open Feb. 11, with a grand opening to follow at 11 a.m. Feb. 14.
"We are thrilled to have a new women’s fashion retailer in Utica Square and look forward to having Tulsans shop Coldwater Creek's unique fashions, timeless accessories and beloved home goods," Cassandra Montray, property manager of Utica Square, said in a statement.