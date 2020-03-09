Remington Tower, put out of commission by an August 2017 tornado, has been sold to a Colorado group who wants to convert the high-rise into luxury apartments.
TPG Investments LLC announced the sale of the 19-story building, 5810 E. Skelly Drive, to TAG Multifamily LLC out of Colorado.
Raymond Lord and Benjamin Davis with SVN Oak Realty Advisors helped facilitate the sale, whose price wasn't disclosed. TAG plans to start on the project within the next 30 days and have the first apartments open within 12 months.
"The new luxury apartments will be for lease only," TAG Multifamily, LLC representative Travis Reese said in a statement. "We are working on renderings for public view and should have a website up soon to provide more information. We’re excited to bring this new concept to Tulsa and breathe life back into this beautiful building."
Remington Tower was completed in 1983. In July 2013, TPG Investments and owners John Rupe Jr. and Mark Helmer purchased the building for $3.750 million, according to property records, and remodeled it, taking the occupancy from 49% to 92%.
Gallery: Remington Tower in 2019
Remington Tower
Workers replace broken windows with painted plywood at the Remington Tower, 5810 E. Skelly Dr., on June 28, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Remington Tower
Workers replace broken windows with painted plywood at the Remington Tower, 5810 E. Skelly Dr., on June 28, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Remington Tower
Workers replace broken windows with painted plywood at the Remington Tower, 5810 E. Skelly Dr., on June 28, 2019. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Remington Tower
Aerial view of damage on Remington Tower on Aug. 7, 2017 left by a severe storm near 41st and Sheridan on Aug. 6, 2017. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TOM GILBERT
Remington Tower
Items on the ground at the La Quinta Inn with the still-closed Remington Tower at left Aug. 2, 2018. Both were damaged by an August 2017 tornado. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Remington Tower
The Remington Tower near 41st and I-44 sits empty for a year after it was damaged from a tornado a year ago aerial photo taken on Aug. 3, 2018. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Remington Tower
The Remington Tower has damage left by a severe storm near 41st and I-44 on Aug. 6, 2017. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Remington Tower
The Remington Tower, which is still closed with boarded and broken windows after a 2017 tornado damaged it, is seen Aug. 2, 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Remington Tower
Aerial photo of the Remington Tower and La Quinta Inn near 41st and I-44 on August 3, 2018. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Remington Tower
Remington tower is still closed and damaged on Feb. 14, 2019. The building was damaged in a tornado that tore through the area in August 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Remington Tower
Remington tower is still closed and damaged on Feb. 14, 2019. The building was damaged in a tornado that tore through the area in August 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Remington Tower
The Remington Tower was damaged by a direct hit from an EF-2 tornado that hit midtown Tulsa on Aug. 6, 2017. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Remington Tower
Remington tower is still closed and damaged on Feb. 14, 2019. The building was damaged in a tornado that tore through the area in August 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Remington Tower
Remington tower is still closed and damaged on Feb. 14, 2019. The building was damaged in a tornado that tore through the area in August 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Remington Tower
The Remington Tower, which is still closed with boarded and broken windows after a 2017 tornado damaged it, is seen Aug. 2, 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Remington Tower
Remington Tower is still closed and damaged on Feb. 14, 2019. The building was damaged in a tornado that tore through the area in August 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Remington Tower
Remington Tower is still closed and damaged on Feb. 14, 2019. The building was damaged in a tornado that tore through the area in August 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Remington Tower
Pictured is the Remington Tower building, which was damaged in a recent storm that hit near 41st Street and Yale Avenue. Taken on Dec. 7, 2017. Tulsa World file
Remington Tower
Remington Tower is still closed and damaged on Feb. 14, 2019. The building was damaged in a tornado that tore through the area in August 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Remington Tower
Remington Tower is still closed and damaged on Feb. 14, 2019. The building was damaged in a tornado that tore through the area in August 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Rhett Morgan
918-581-8395
rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @RhettMorganTW