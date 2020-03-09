Remington Tower

Remington Tower, put out of commission by an August 2017 tornado, has been sold to a Colorado group who wants to convert the high-rise into luxury apartments.

TPG Investments LLC announced the sale of the 19-story building, 5810 E. Skelly Drive, to TAG Multifamily LLC out of Colorado.

Raymond Lord and Benjamin Davis with SVN Oak Realty Advisors helped facilitate the sale, whose price wasn't disclosed. TAG plans to start on the project within the next 30 days and have the first apartments open within 12 months.

"The new luxury apartments will be for lease only," TAG Multifamily, LLC representative Travis Reese said in a statement. "We are working on renderings for public view and should have a website up soon to provide more information. We’re excited to bring this new concept to Tulsa and breathe life back into this beautiful building."

Remington Tower was completed in 1983. In July 2013, TPG Investments and owners John Rupe Jr. and Mark Helmer purchased the building for $3.750 million, according to property records, and remodeled it, taking the occupancy from 49% to 92%.

The structure sustained major damage in an EF-2 tornado that shattered windows and left tenants seeking other homes.

