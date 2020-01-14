GLENPOOL — Oklahoma-grown Braum's, Casey's General Store and Sherwin-Williams are the first brands to purchase lots in Brookover Corner, a 1.2 million-square-foot, mixed-use development going up in the city.
A project of MOAB Development, the commercial district encompasses 25 acres at U.S. 75 and 151st Street South. A fourth tenant whom the development declined to name has plans for office space, said Eric Waller, managing partner at MOAB.
"Growth is moving to south Tulsa County," Waller said by phone. "… There are a number of rooftops being developed in south Jenks, Bixby, Glenpool. Along that corridor, it is north of 1,500 homes in various stages of permitting.
"It's easier to shop on the west side of the river with Tulsa Hills. The advent of Tulsa Hills has opened up that entire west side."
Casey's opened in December. Sherwin-Williams is expected to break ground later this month, Braum's by the first half of the year, Waller said.
MOAB also is in discussions with a grocery store and hotel, and the developer also would like to incorporate two retail strip centers into the complex, he said.
The city of Glenpool OK'd a $3.25 million Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district to support the Brookover Corner development. It provides funds for building an access road through the property and additional infrastructure needs such as water and sewer.
"The collaboration with MOAB Development offers the City of Glenpool necessary new sources of sales tax revenue to fund our core city needs," David Tillotson, Glenpool city manager, said in a statement. "The recent explosion of residential growth in and near Glenpool means we are also growing our schools, public safety services roads and infrastructure."
MOAB has a track record of success in the area. In December 2014, it purchased Regal Plaza in Bixby from Spirit Bank for $8.25 million. Renamed PostRock Plaza, the redevelopment is more than 100 percent occupied, Waller said.
"The two centers are vastly different," he said in a statement. "PostRock was built in an already developed residential area with surrounding retail.
"Brookover Corner is the starting point for retail expansion in a rapidly growing residential market already supported with a new hospital and a new elementary school, Residents are moving west and south for the quality of living and the easy access to multiple highway systems for commuting to work."
Paine & Associates is brokering the property for Brookover.
"With Saint Francis Health System (a $27 million facility that opened in 2018) sharing the same intersection, Brookover Corner is a prime development location for additional restaurants and a hotel," Matt Mardis, a commercial real estate broker with Paine & Associates, said in a statement. "Additionally, the residential growth has spurred interest from regional and national grocery stores, well-known service providers and medical users."