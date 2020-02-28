American Airlines' Tulsa Maintenance Base, the biggest facility of its kind in the world, is used to overhauling aircraft.
Soon, it gets to overhaul itself.
Against a backdrop of music, faux fog, a light show and about 1,500 base employees, American Airlines announced Friday it will pour $550 million over seven years into Tech Ops-Tulsa, making it the largest economic development investment in city history.
Centerpieces of the project will be a new widebody-capable hangar and base support building. The money also is for improvements to the existing infrastructure, including roof replacements, utility and IT upgrades and ramp repairs.
"The base is approaching its 75th year of operations under the American umbrella, and it's most certainly in desperate need of an infrastructure improvement," Erik Olund, American's managing director of base maintenance, said by phone. "We have literally been taping the facility together and doing the best we could while we studied the way to do this and a path forward."
The revamp will touch every cranny of the facility's 3.3 million square feet of hangar and shop space, Olund said.
"By doing all of this, we extend the life of the base as a whole for the foreseeable future, whether it's 20 or 30 years," Craig Barton, vice president of technical operations, said by phone. "We were at the risk of getting to the point where some facilities may need to be shuttered or pulled back if we didn't make this kind of investment."
Home to more than 5,500 workers, 600 of whom were added last year, the base conducts close to half of the overall maintenance work for its nearly 1,000 mainline aircraft. Friday's financial commitment is the biggest made to a maintenance location since the airline's inception.
"American Airlines is committed to Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma," said American Airlines CEO Doug Parker, drawing loud applause. "…We could not be more proud of the work our Tech Ops team does here in Tulsa and across our system.
"It is imperative that we give our team members the resources they need to do the work they do so well. This investment will ensure that we continue the work we've done — and expand it — in Tulsa for the last 74-plus years."
The new 193,000-square-foot hangar will accommodate two wide-body aircraft — or up to six narrow-body aircraft — and will replace two existing hangars no longer equipped to fully hold American’s current aircraft. The 132,000-square-foot base support building will include administrative offices for teams in aircraft overhaul, engineering and others.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum labeled it the largest economic development investment in city history, adding that American and officials representing the municipality spent several years making it happen.
"I can't tell you how grateful I am for the confidence that American Airlines has in Tulsa and for their leadership team's long-term commitment to the men and women who work on this base," Bynum said. "…At a time when so many airlines are taking their maintenance overseas, this historic investment is a testament to the value of your work and the reality that nobody in the world can do the work that American Airlines workers do right here in Tulsa."
The base improvements are scheduled to take roughly seven years to complete. Construction on the new hangar and base support building is expected to begin early next year and last about 18 months.
"As governor, every decision we make comes back to commerce, economic development," Governor Kevin Stitt said. "…The aerospace industry in Oklahoma is vital. We've got Tinker (Air Force Base) on that end down in Oklahoma City. We have American Airlines on this end, about 1100 companies in the aerospace and defense industry throughout the state."
Mike Neal is president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber.
"I think we can finally quit asking Doug, Erik and all the American executives, `is American staying in Tulsa,'" Neal said. "I think you've answered that, Doug."
