AUSTIN, Texas — Communications Workers of America (CWA) District 6 has reached contract extension agreement with AT&T Southwest in early contract negotiations.
The extension will begin on April 11 and end at 11:59 p.m. Central Time on April 12, 2025. It covers 17,000 wireline employees in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.
CWA District 6 and AT&T Southwest began contract extension negotiations on June 15. It includes general wage increases in each year of the contract: 3% the first year, 3% the second year, 2.5% the third year and 2.25% the fourth year.